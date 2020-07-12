Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek coronavirus COVID-19 positive; Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya, Aaradhya's final report awaited

New Delhi: Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Saturday night that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Currently, they have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital while their other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya have undergone COVID-19 tests and are in isolation.

On Twitter, the actor confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive by writing, "I have tested COVID-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," tweeted the 77-year-old superstar.

Soon after Amitabh's tweet, son Abhishek shared on Twitter that they have informed the required authorities as well, and asked people not to panic.

Abhishek said, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

In another, tweet Abhishek said that the BMC has been in touch with the family.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday (July 12, 2020). Tope also wished a speedy recovery to father-son duo.

Amitabh Bachchan stays in his Jalsa bungalow with wife Jaya, Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya.

As soon as the news broke, fans of Bollywood celebs and fans of Big B and Abhishek took to social media to pray for their speedy recovery.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wished for his speedy recovery.