Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Break: Spends Quality Time With Family

On Independence Day, Big B took a day off and spent quiet time with family.

Taking to his blog on Thursday, he wrote, "A quiet day .. spent at working on the body .. and with family .. that odd off day when there is need to catch up with all pending work... The last few days have been far too busy at the Studio to be able to send a comprehensive Blog .. but the coming days shall hopefully be a little more levelled out for the time to be spent on the connect..."

Big B added, "The inspiration for us all in the business has ever been the audience and their love and affection, or their remarks that ask for greater attention... Yes, an effort is always made to be an able respondent to them, and that shall continue...You make us .. what we make for you..."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has reprised his role as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16.

He was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.