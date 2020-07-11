Amitabh Bachchan tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. Before being admitted to the hospital, a tweet from his official Twitter handle said: ''I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !''

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama ''Gulabo Sitabo'' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Big B is also slated to return to host the twelfth season of ''Kaun Banega Crorepati.'' The auditions of the show concluded in May this year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies include ''Chehre'', ''Brahmastra'' and ''Jhund.''