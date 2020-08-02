Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus, discharged from hospital, son Abhishek still COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital after he tested negative for coronavirus, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday evening. "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," read his tweet.

Big B was admitted to the hospital since July 11 with Abhishek, who was also tested positive for coronavirus the same day. However, Abhishek hasn't yet recovered and continues to be in the hospital.

"I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," read the actor's another tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek had opened up about their COVID-19 diagnosis on social media. While in hospital, Big B constantly kept his social media accounts updated numerous posts.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for coronavirus and stayed in the hospital for a few days. They got discharged last week.