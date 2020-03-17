हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishing his daughter Shweta Bachchan on her birthday

In the image, Big B along with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan can be seen sharing smiles with Abhishek and Shweta.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishing his daughter Shweta Bachchan on her birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday thanked his fans for sending birthday wishes to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

"To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude ..All is well so far .. be safe, be in precaution and care," Big B tweeted.

Shweta received a cute wish from her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan, too. Abhishek posted a throwback picture of Shweta and him when they were just toddlers.

In the image, Big B along with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan can be seen sharing smiles with Abhishek and Shweta.

"Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!!Love you," Abhishek wrote.

Responding to Abhishek's post, Shweta commented: "Love you Numpsey."

 

