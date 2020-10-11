हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans on 78th birthday: Your generosity, love greatest gift for me

Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family and said that their love is the greatest gift for him.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans on 78th birthday: Your generosity, love greatest gift for me

Mumbai: On his 78th birthday on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family and said that their love is the greatest gift for him.

 

 

Amitabh took to social media, where he posted a photograph where the word "thank you" was written in many languages along with a picture of the cine icon with folded hands.

 

As caption, he wrote: "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Speaking about his work, Amitabh is all set to star in a new multi-lingual mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as "Mahanati", "Agni Parvatam" and "Indra".

 

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films "Aarakshan" and "Piku".

 

Big B`s other upcoming projects are Nagraj Manjule`s "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji`s action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

 
