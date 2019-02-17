Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 2.5 crore to families of CRPF soldiers martyred in Pulwama attack

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be donating a total sum of Rs 2.5 crore to families of soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack that took place on February 14. Each family will get Rs 5 lakh from the legendary actor.

Check out Big B's twitter post, clarifying the total amount that he will be contributing:

the number of the martyr has gone up to 49 .. i am contributing for now 50 .. thats 2.5 cr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2019

Earlier, Bachchan Senior's spokesperson told IANS, "Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so."

Many Bollywood celebs have condemned the attack and have termed it as 'barbaric', 'tragic' and a 'heinous crime against humanity'. Actors also expressed condolences for the families of martyred soldiers in their social media posts.

On Thursday afternoon, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a car loaded with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. 49 soldiers attained martyrdom in the attack.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir.