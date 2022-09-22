Amitabh Bachchan to narrate show 'The Journey of India' for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to voice a new series called 'The Journey of India' for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The series will take an in-depth look at the nation's advancements, influences, diversity and achievements over the past 75 years, covering everything from technological advances, space missions, the world of cinema, and fascinating stories of faith found across the nation to a diverse food culture.

The show will present the story of the country right from its independence and struggles that its people went through and amidst that what the country as a whole has been able to achieve in various fields.

The show will use a large amount of historical footage to tell its story, and it will also include commentary from a distinguished group of well-known people and subject area specialists. 'The Journey of India' will premiere on Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, and DTamil on October 10, this year.

Apart from this, the actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Brahmastra', has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Goodbye,' in which he will co-star alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna, 'Uunchai,' a drama which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Sooraj R Barjataya, and 'The Intern,' among others.

(With inputs from IANS)