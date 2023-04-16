topStoriesenglish2595438
Amitabh Bachchan Tried To Post A Pic On Instagram But Failed, Guess Who Helped Him Finally

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a new picture, however, he revealed that he failed and was helped by granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Apr 16, 2023

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan can't be wrong with his social media posts as he believes in perfection. So, the superstar posted a picture of himself in which his head is getting cut. Actor Angad Bedi has pointed out that and told him. Accepting his suggestion, Amitabh tried to repost the picture. He failed. And then who helped him? She is none other than his granddaughter Navya Nanda. 

Posting a picture where the `Piku` actor dressed in traditional south Indian attire, he wrote on Instagram, "Posting again because @angadbedi told me your head in the picture is getting cut, and said it can be changed .. so tried failed .. finally got @navyananda to assist .. and BOOM !!! So ..here goes all over again .. Wishing you all a very happy #Baisakhi, Bohag #Bihu, #Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti!" 

Navya reciprocated on her grandfather`s post saying, "You are welcome!" Angad Bedi also wrote, "@navyananda @amitabhbachchan sir there you go!! Well done navya. We got his back!!" Mouni Roy and Shamita Shetty also extended their wish to Amitabh. 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The actor has resumed work after getting healed from the injury, he incurred during the shoot of "Project K" in Hyderabad." In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh. 

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, `Project K` is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta`s next courtroom drama film `Section 84`. 

