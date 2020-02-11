हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan tweets rare childhood pic of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

This morning, Mangeshkar had tweeted about her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and late poet Narendra Sharma, commemorating them on their death anniversary on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets rare childhood pic of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood days. In a black and white photo, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle can be seen posing in frock and skirt-blouse.

This morning, Mangeshkar had tweeted about her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and late poet Narendra Sharma, commemorating them on their death anniversary on Tuesday.

Big B posted the photo of the two sisters as children in response to Mangeshkar's tweet. He captioned the picture in Hindi. "This is a childhood photograph of Lata ji and Asha ji. I read how Lata ji was remembering her gurus in her tweet earlier today, and suddenly I came across this photograph of her. Telepathy!" wrote Bachchan.

Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "Old is Gold sir".

Another fan commented: "You are an inspiration for all of us."

 

Amitabh BachchanLata MangeshkarAsha Bhosle
