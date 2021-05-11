हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan tweets video of him reciting late father's poem, says it's a 'clarion call' for COVID warriors

The poem encourages a person to never give up during a battle, to fight with all their strength and to never bow down or stop midway.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets video of him reciting late father&#039;s poem, says it&#039;s a &#039;clarion call&#039; for COVID warriors

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to social media to encourage COVID warriors at a time when India is fighting the deadly second wave of the virus. In a video he tweeted, Big B recites a Hindi poem penned by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The poem encourages a person to never give up during a battle, to fight with all their strength and to never bow down or stop midway.

After reciting the poem,  Amitabh Bachchan says in the video: "These words, written by my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time the country faced a different crisis and challenge, but even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the Covid warriors, our frontline workers, who, as we all know, are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against Covid. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must all come together for India."

His message comes at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of the pandemic with an increasing number of positive cases each day and several states experiencing lockdown.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanBig BCOVID-19 warriorscovidCoronavirusharivansh rai bachchan poemsCOVID-19
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raise Rs 5 cr for COVID relief, thank fans for generous contributions

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Kejriwal must stop misleading people in the name of politics: Meenakashi Lekhi