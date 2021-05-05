Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to follow health protocols amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: As our country grapples with the second wave of deadly COVID-19 crisis, attempts are being made by everyone including celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan among others to step forward for help.

Recently megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a thought-provoking tweet and urged his fans to follow all the health protocols, and also asked them to stay disciplined during these tough times.



Big B, who is an avid social media user, took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Jo CORONA grast hain, unke sheeghra svasth hone ke lie praarthanaen; jo CORONA se mukt hain, aur hue hain, unke lie bhi praarthanap; aap surakshit rahen, niyamon ka paalan karein, anushaasit rahen!”

T 3896 -

जो CORONA ग्रस्त हैं, उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थनाएँ

जो CORONA से मुक्त हैं, और हुए हैं, उनके लिए भी प्रार्थना

आप सुरक्षित रहें, नियमों का पालन करें, अनुशासित रहें ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2021

The ‘Don’ actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2020. It was the time when the nation was reeling under the first wave of the deadly novel coronavirus.

On the work front, the ‘Sholay’ actor will be soon seen in films 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye' and 'May Day’ to name a few.