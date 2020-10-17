Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on the occasion of Navratri

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday posted an Instagram wish for fans on the occasion of Navratri.

In the picture, Big B is seen with his hands folded, with sketched images of Devi Durga and a rangoli in the backdrop. The words "Shubh Navratri" are written in Hindi.

Alongside the image, he wrote in Hindi: "Sarv mangal mangalya, shive sarvarth sadhike. Sharanye trambake gauri narayani namastute.

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु माँ रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु शक्ति रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु बुद्धि रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता ।

नमस्तस्यै। नमस्तस्यै।

"Aaj Navratri ke paavan avsar par aapko aur apke parivar ko anek anek shubhkaamnyein. Devi ma apni kripa aap sab par banaye rakhe. Apko sukh, shanti, samridhi, swaasth, safalta aur prem sada milta rahe yehi meri devi ke charno main prarthana hai (today on the pious occasion of Navratri, I wish you and your family all the best. May the goddess bestow her mercy upon all of you. I pray to the goddess that happiness, peace, prosperity, health, success, and love always be with you)," he wrote.

Earlier, the 78-year-old veteran had posted an Instagram picture looking dapper in a night blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

"....once upon a time in Mumbai," he captioned the image, adding retro flair to the photograph.

On the work front, the actor has four films lined up. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega-production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.