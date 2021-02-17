Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shuts troll who asked what work does your mother Shweta Bachchan do

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda might not be vying for the arclights right now but she sure has chosen a fab path of professionalism for herself. After co-founding Aara Health, Navya has ventured into a new project called Naveli Project - aimed at empowering women.

Navya Naveli Nanda in her recent Vogue interview talked about her journey and new business ventures. The fashion mag shared a small part of Navya's interview which invited some haters reaction too. Navya took to her Instagram handle and shared one of the troll asking her what work does her mother Shweta Bachchan do?

She shut the troll like a true blue boss lady. Take a look here:

Navya Naveli Nanda kickstarted her own venture - Aara Health - an organisation co-founded by her along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta last year⁣⁣.

Shweta Bachchan married entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. The couple has two children, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan launched her debut novel, Paradise Towers, published by HarperCollins in October 2018. In the same year, she also kickstarted her fashion label, MXS.