Navya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda talks about facing 'mansplaining' in this new video - Watch

Navya Naveli Nanda talked about how she has been mansplained on a couple of times. 

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda talks about facing 'mansplaining' in this new video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda kickstarted her own venture - Aara Health - an organisation co-founded by her along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta last year⁣⁣. In a recent Instagram live chat session, the girls talked about dealing with insecurities. 

Each one of them opened up on their own personal experiences and how they deal with it. Navya Naveli Nanda talked about how she has been mansplained on a couple of times. She said: "When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...Not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, Oh, we need to prove ourselves. Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aara Health (@aarahealth)

"So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor, all of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner."

Earlier, when the Aara Health page went live, the co-founders All the co-founders discussed their mental health issues in the video.

Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. She pursued digital technology at the Fordham University in New York. 

 

