Navya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's office has a spiral staircase and yellow walls - Inside pics!

Navya Nanda dropped a post giving us a sneak-peek into her office which has a traditional-looking spiral staircase and yellow walls. 

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda&#039;s office has a spiral staircase and yellow walls - Inside pics!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health. 

Today, let's dive into her workspace and see how cool is the place she works at. Recently, Navya Nanda dropped a post giving us a sneak-peek into her office which has a traditional-looking spiral staircase and yellow walls. 

Her office post got comments from friends Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others. 

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta in 2020⁣⁣. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York. 

On Aara Health page's Instagram account, often Navya along with her co-founder friends discuss various issues and earlier talked about mental health, mansplaining among others. 

 

