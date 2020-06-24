हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi translation of the word 'mask' confuses many fans

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a selfie where he can be seen wearing a "Gulabo Sitabo" printed mask.

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s Hindi translation of the word &#039;mask&#039; confuses many fans
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's lengthy Hindi translation of the word "mask" has left many of his fans confused.

"Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Bohut parishram ke baad mask ka anuvad mil gaya (Found it! Found it! Found it! I have found the translation of mask after a lot of effort). After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of 'MASK', in Hindi: nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika," shared Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

Big B also shared a selfie where he can be seen wearing a "Gulabo Sitabo" printed mask.

Not many fans seemed too impressed, though. While some feel it is difficult to remember such a lengthy-term, some feel the language in which it has been translated is not Hindi but Sanskrit.

"It is such a long word, by the time we finish pronouncing it, coronavirus will die," joked a fan.

"We adopted a lot of English words in Hindi, why not call a mask. This is fine and dandy," suggested another fan.

"This is Sanskrit not Hindi. People make fun of Sanskrit language by using laughing emojis after writing it," retorted a user.

"Sir, with respect to you I like to say that, the Hindi version of mask is very long can't we make it short, just like for example, mukharakshak, but, you have done a great job," suggested another user.

A section of netizens also felt this was just a way of promoting his latest movie "Gulabo Sitabo".

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanGulabo Sitaboamitabh bachchan mask pic
