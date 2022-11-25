topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANSHU KSHATRIYA

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund co-star Priyanshu Kshatriya arrested for stealing mobile phones

18-year-old Priyanshu Kshatriya, who played a prominent role as 'Babu Chetri' in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund', has been arrested for alleged theft.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 08:57 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund co-star Priyanshu Kshatriya arrested for stealing mobile phones

NAGPUR: Priyanshu Kshatriya (18), who played a prominent role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund', has been arrested for an alleged theft, Nagpur city police said on Thursday.

Pradeep Mondawe (64), a resident of Mankapur area, had filed a complaint about a theft of jewellery and cash worth Rs 5 lakh from his house, said a police official. The police apprehended a minor suspect who disclosed Kshatriya's alleged involvement in the crime and the latter was arrested on Tuesday, the official said. 

He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till November 25. The stolen items were recovered from a pigeon box in Gaddigodam area, the official said. The area, incidentally, features in Nagraj Manjule-directed 'Jhund'. 

The critically acclaimed Hindi-language film is inspired by the life of Vijay Barse, a former sports teacher who introduced slum children to football in order to keep them away from crime and addictions. 

Kshatriya had been earlier arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of train passengers, the police official said.

Live Tv

Priyanshu KshatriyaPriyanshu Kshatriya theftPriyanshu Kshatriya arrestedAmitabh BachchanJhundBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America