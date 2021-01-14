हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's voice to be removed from caller tune, know who will replace him

You will no longer hear Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's voice as a caller tune from Friday.

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s voice to be removed from caller tune, know who will replace him
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan

In an important development, mobile subscribers will no longer hear Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's voice as a caller tune from January 13 (Friday), Union Health Ministry sources told Zee News. The caller tune states a list of precautionary measures in a bid to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

According to sources in the health ministry, a female voice will be used for letting people know about the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The caller tune will be based on COVID-19 vaccination from Friday.

Last week, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court regarding Bachchan's voice as the caller tune. The petitioner argued that the voice of Amitabh Bachchan should be removed from the caller tune because he and his family members were among the ones who were infected with COVID-19. 

The petition was filed by Rakesh, a social worker living in Delhi, who stated that the government was trying to make people aware through this coronavirus caller tune in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, while the superstar and his family members could not protect themselves from the disease.

The petitioner's lawyers argued before the bench that the government of India is paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for featuring in a caller tune regarding COVID-19. However, the lawyers mentioned that there are many coronavirus warriors who are ready to do this work for free.

To drive home the point, the lawyers further stated that Amitabh Bachchan is not serving the country as a social worker, then why he has been given this responsibility.

