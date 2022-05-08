NEW DELHI: Late actor Amjad Khan's son, Shadaab Khan, opened up about his father's death and what happened in its aftermath. He said that his father was a large-hearted soul who had loaned out lots of money to producers in the film industry, but they didn’t see a single penny after he died.

While speaking exclusively to 'The Times of India', Shadaab said 'his father had a habit of helping people out and letting go of a lot of money after listening to sob stories. He knew that he was being taken for a ride, but didn't care.'

Shadaab said that the late actor preferred keeping all his money with his friends instead of depositing them at banks. He revealed that after his father's death, only 'a handful' of the actor friends repaid his money.

He also added, "About four months after my dad passed away, a gangster from the Middle East called and wanted to speak to my mother. He told her that he had heard from unconfirmed sources that the industry owed her (late) husband Rs 1.25 crore. He further said that he would give her that amount in 3 days because her husband was a good man. My mother flatly refused, saying that her husband never took favours from the underworld. My mother put the lives of Seemab and my sister Ahlam back on track. If she hadn't been strong at that time, we would have been on the streets. She got into the construction business."

Amjad died in July 1992 of a heart attack. He was 51 then. Amjad and Shaila had three children--Shadaab, Ahlam Khan and Seemaab Khan. The actor made his debut with 'Sholay' (1975), which was to be his most memorable role. Over the years, he worked in a number of successful films, playing diverse roles. While he appearaed in a number of film, he gained popularity for villainous roles, the most famous being 'Gabbar Singh'.

In 1976, Amjad Khan met with a serious accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway which left him with broken ribs and a punctured lung. He was going to participate in the shooting of the film 'The Great Gambler', starring Amitabh Bachchan. In July 1992, at a fairly young age of 51, he died of a heart attack.

