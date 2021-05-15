Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol pledge to donate oxygen cylinders for COVID patients on wedding anniversary!

On the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary, Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have pledged to donate oxygen cylinders to help the COVID affected patients.

The couple made the announcement on their wedding anniversary day and shared it on their respective Instagram handles with the same throwback picture from their vacation.

The duo got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in May, 2016.

The ‘Vivah’ actress took to her social media handle and wrote, “On our Wedding Anniversary today ..we commit ourselves to donating Oxygen Cylinders to the people in need #throwbackpic

And We urge All of you to convert your good wishes into some service to the Society & to the Nation

Since the last month we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 (in Mumbai) with tremendous support from many of you generous donors ...and we pledge to continue so .

To Donate Click this link

http://www.ketto.org/helping-india-breathe-385343

#JaiHind.”

RJ Anmol also shared the same picture and wrote on his Insta handle, “Looking forward to a Better World #JaiHind

Blessed to be with a Like Minded Partner @amrita_rao_insta

The couple thanked the donors for their generous help and also urged their fans to contribute in these difficult times.

Not only Amrita, but a host of other celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Varun Dhawan among others stepped forward to help the nation in this time of crisis.