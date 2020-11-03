Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol ask for baby name suggestions and their fans couldn't be more elated!

New Delhi: Star couple Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday, have shared an adorable post dedicated to their child and their relationship. Furthermore, Amrita and Anmol have also asked for baby name suggestions, leaving their fans super elated.

"Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you. As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby names suggestions are welcome...," read Anmol's post, which was also later shared by Amrita on her Instagram timeline.

Take a look at their post here:

On Sunday, after the baby was born, the couple's publicist said in a statement, "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

Amrita Rao announced her pregnancy last month. This is Amrita and Anmol's first child. The couple married in 2016 after dating for almost seven years.