Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol blessed with baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol became proud parents to a baby boy on Nov 1. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, radio jockey Anmol have become parents to a baby boy on Sunday (November 2), according to her spokesperson. The actor's spokesperson said both, Rao and the baby, were healthy and doing well.

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.

Rao tied the knot with Anmol, a Radio Jockey, in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. She announced her pregnancy last month. She comes from a Konkani-speaking family.

Amrita is best known for films like 'Ishq Vishk', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Vivah'. She has received The Dadasahed Phalke Academy Award for Best Actress for 'Vivah'. 

She was last seen onscreen in the 2019 movie 'Thackeray' along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

