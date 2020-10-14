Amrita Rao opens up about her pregnancy, reveals how she and husband RJ Anmol are spending time together

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao has finally confirmed her pregnancy and spoke at length about how she is enjoying the phase. A picture of Amrita with a baby bump had sent the internet into a meltdown on Tuesday. The now-viral photo had Amrita's husband RJ Anmol by her side and they were reportedly spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai.

Now, confirming her pregnancy, she told Mumbai Mirror, "It's like reliving our childhood," adding that the feeling hasn't yet sunk in.

The 'Vivah' actress further said that during the pandemic, she is giving priority to her physical and mental health and revealed that Anmol is pampering her a lot.

"Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it," she told the tabloid.

Of how the couple is spending time together, Amita Rao said that Anmol reads a chapter of Bhagavad Gita every night to her and the baby.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol married in 2016 after dating for almost seven years. The couple leads a very guarded life away from the media glare.

Here's the aforementioned viral picture:

On the film front, Amrita Rao, who was last seen in 'Thackeray', hasn't announced her next project yet.