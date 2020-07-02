हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

Amrita Rao roots for eco-conscious Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Amrita Rao roots for eco-conscious Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai:  Actress Amrita Rao is happy that her community Ganesh pandal committee has taken a timely decision of postponing the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration from August 21 this year to February 2021.

Citing the example of the GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti that organises a huge pandal celebration at the Wadala Ram Mandir, the actress said: "I have been visiting the pandal since my childhood and my Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is incomplete without this 'darshan', however I am truly impressed and grateful to the G.S.B Samiti that without thinking about donations or any other factor, they have postponed their pandal celebration this August in best interest of the public's health. I hope other pandal committees take inspiration and do the same."

Her community Ganesh Samiti idol, though huge in size, is a completely eco-friendly idol. Also, biodegradable containers are used for 'prasadam' and use of plastic is avoided.

"Nature had to literally lock humans down in their homes to regain its balance. The rivers and lakes have self purified themselves from our toxic treatment. COVID-19 has been a huge wake-up signal from the environment, and as responsible citizens we must strive to keep our environment pure and toxic free," said Amrita.

Last year, she had launched her own pre-awareness campaign "Eco Bappa Morya" through a promotional film, wherein the actress had interacted with sculptors, oceanography scientist, beach cleaning activist, and chef Vikas Khanna to promote various options of eco-friendly idols including chocolate Ganesha. She also stressed on the fact that "the size of our devotion doesn't depend on the size of the idol we pray to".

 

Ganesh ChaturthiGaneshotsavAmrita Raoeco-friendly GaneshaGaneshaMumbai
