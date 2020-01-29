हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar set to rock the party in red

Wearing a red sequin dress and blending her look with light make-up, Amruta Khanvilkar left her fans in awe of her style quotient.

Mumbai: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar recently took to Instagram and shared a perfect sparkly look.

Wearing a red sequin dress and blending her look with light make-up, Amruta left her fans in awe of her style quotient.

"Beautiful," a user commented.

"Looking stunning," another user wrote.

Amruta is currently gearing up for the launch of the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", which has been shot in Bulgaria. She has worked in several Marathi movies. She has garnered a lot of appreciation for her roles in "Katyar Kaljat Ghusli" and "Natrang".

 

Tags:
Amruta KhanvilkarAmruta Khanvilkar movies
