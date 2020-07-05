Amul pays heartwarming tribute to 'mother of choreography' Saroj Khan: From the A, B, C To the Ek, Do, Teen of dance

New Delhi: A day after Saroj Khan's death, Amul paid a heartwarming tribute to the late choreographer via an Instagram post. The brand acknowledged Saroj Khan's works and said she was the "mother of dance/choreography in India." The post has a caricature of Saroj Khan teaching a few dance moves. "From the A, B, C To the Ek, Do, Teen of dance," Amul captioned its post.

Take a look:

'Ek Do Teen' is actress Madhuri Dixit's iconic song from the film 'Tezaab'. It was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan died at the age of 71 after a cardiac arrest on Friday. She was one of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, fondly called 'Master ji'. Saroj Khan had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over four decades.

She gained recognition in the mid to late eighties, first directing some memorable dances for Sridevi and then Madhuri Dixit, the reigning superstars of the era.

Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola Re Dola' in 'Devdas'. In 2006, she was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, 'Sringaram'. In 2008, she won the National Award for the song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' in 'Jab We Met'.

(With IANS inputs)