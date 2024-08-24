New Delhi: Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are set to tie the knot on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The Bollywood actress announced the news on her social media handle. After two years of dating, Amy Jackson will say 'I do' to her fiancé, the "Gossip Girl" actor Ed Westwick. On Thursday, the actress shared some adorable photos from her jet on her official Instagram handle.

Have A Look At Her Post:

Amy shared some snaps ahead of the wedding, captioning them, "Let's get married, baby."

In their candid moments, the first snap shows the couple sharing an intense kiss. Other photos feature her son Andreas (from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou) and Amy’s in-laws. Amy's statement earrings also caught attention, hinting that their wedding is set to steal the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Ed Westwick also posted similar photos, adding his caption. He wrote, "Let's go get married baby! you're gonna need to change your IG handle. Amy Jackson...We did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes (perfect emoji)."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged in January this year when Ed proposed to her in the scenic town of Gstaad, Switzerland.

Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son named Andreas.

Amy Jackson made her acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil film 'Madrasapattinam'. She later ventured into Hindi cinema with 'Ekk Deewana Tha'.