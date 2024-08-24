Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782277https://zeenews.india.com/people/amy-jackson-ed-westwick-to-tie-knot-on-the-amalfi-coast-in-italy-2782277.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AMY JACKSON

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Set For A Dreamy Wedding On Italy's Amalfi Coast

Amy Jackson and 'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick are set to tie the knot on the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy after two years of dating. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Set For A Dreamy Wedding On Italy's Amalfi Coast (Image: @iamamyjackson/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are set to tie the knot on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The Bollywood actress announced the news on her social media handle. After two years of dating, Amy Jackson will say 'I do' to her fiancé, the "Gossip Girl" actor Ed Westwick. On Thursday, the actress shared some adorable photos from her jet on her official Instagram handle.

Have A Look At Her Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

 Amy shared some snaps ahead of the wedding, captioning them, "Let's get married, baby." 

In their candid moments, the first snap shows the couple sharing an intense kiss. Other photos feature her son Andreas (from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou) and Amy’s in-laws. Amy's statement earrings also caught attention, hinting that their wedding is set to steal the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Ed Westwick also posted similar photos, adding his caption. He wrote, "Let's go get married baby! you're gonna need to change your IG handle. Amy Jackson...We did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes (perfect emoji)."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged in January this year when Ed proposed to her in the scenic town of Gstaad, Switzerland.

 Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son named Andreas.

Amy Jackson made her acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil film 'Madrasapattinam'. She later ventured into Hindi cinema with 'Ekk Deewana Tha'.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh