Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot

In a maternity shoot, actress Amy Jackson is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Amy Jackson flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot

London: In a maternity shoot, actress Amy Jackson is seen flaunting her baby bump.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photograph and a video of her maternity shoot. She was 33 weeks pregnant during the shoot and wore a black thigh-high slit figure-hugging dress.

Amy also shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she is seen posing for the camera. The actress completed her look with nude make-up and black high heels

She captioned it: "The little man at #33weekspregnant on our maternity shoot with @samaramorrisphotographer Glam by @sandydmakeup @rosiecerosiomakeup (sic)"

The "2.0" actress is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".

Amy Jackson
