Amy Jackson’s toilet paper-inspired workout with son Andreas cracks up the internet – Watch

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson is giving out fitness goals and how! She is one of the top trends on the internet as of now for her workout video with six-months-old son Andreas. Oh, did we forgot to tell you what the workout is all about? Well, it’s a toilet paper-inspired workout amid the coronavirus lockdown. Yes, you read that right. Amy, the new mom, is not letting the pandemic get in the way of her fitness routine as she engaged in this hilarious workout with her child.

In a playful Instagram video, the 28-year-old actress flaunted her washboard abs in smart gym wear as she did a series of jump squats, push-ups and planks with the help of toilet paper roll at home during self-isolation. Cradling Andreas in her arms, Amy says in the video, "So for this workout, you're going to need some very special equipment. Get your loo role at the ready! He's going to keep his eye on my form and we're going to do some toilet roll circuits!"

“If we don't laugh we'll cry! Replace the loo roll with a tin of beans if you're feeling strong. Make sure you're wearing a cute gym outfit so you don’t look completely ridiculous,” is how she captioned the video.

The post has cracked up Instagram totally and comments like “I am crying haha” and “this is amazing” have been posted. Actress Lisa Haydon commented on Amy’s post by saying, “Love this caption! Stealing the first bit. Lol.”

Watch the video here:

Amy is engaged to George Panayiotou. The couple welcomed Andreas in September 2019.

On the work front, Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'. She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie ‘Madrasapattinam’ and has featured in several regional and Hindi films. Her notable Bollywood films include ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’, ‘Singh Is Bliing’ and ‘Freaky Ali’.