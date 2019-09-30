Amy Jackson shares first full pic of baby boy Andreas and it's the cutest thing on internet today!

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Brit beauty Amy Jackson delivered baby boy a few days back. Amy and fiance George Panayiotou welcomed the bundle of joy to their abode and named him Andreas. After sharing a glimpse of the baby, new mommy shared the first full picture on Instagram.

And the photo is absolutely a delight! Amy wrote in the caption: Andreas Jax Panayiotou Just a little something to brighten up your Monday morning!

The picture has been clicked by a professional photographer and little Andreas can be seen sitting in a cutesy posture with his eyes shut.

Amy and George got engaged earlier this year and even hosted a private engagement bash in London for family and close friends.

The British beauty rocked her pregnancy and was active on social media. She made several red carpet appearances and shared pictures/videos flaunting her baby bump.

The drop-dead gorgeous Amy Jackson made her debut into movies with director A L Vijay's Tamil period-drama Madrasapattinam in 2010. She went on to star in several hit films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

She was seen in Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and more recently in megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'. She also acted in 'The Villain'—a Kannada venture.

Amy got fame for playing the Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW's superhero series, Supergirl.