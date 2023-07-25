Amy Jackson Sizzles In White Bralette And Shorts, Drops Photo Bump From Vacay Ft Beau Ed Westwick

New Delhi: 'Singh Is Bling' actress Amy Jackson is in town nowadays and is making headlines for her stylish appearances with boyfriend and 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick. Now, she has dropped her sizzling pictures on social media and the internet is impressed.

Amy dropped a photo dump from her recent vacation with her boyfriend Ed Westwick to Udaipur, Rajasthan and her pictures are to die for. In the clicks, the actress looks stunning in a white bralette and white shorts whereas Ed can be seen wearing a bathrobe. The photos have grabbed eyeballs with many fans praising Amy for her fit look. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, in the caption, Amy wrote, 'Long, lazy monsoon mornings.'





Fans flooded the comment sections with fire and heart-eye emojis. One user wrote, "So stunning Amy," "Chuck Bass enjoying India," added another.

Amy and Ed were in Mumbai over the weekend, they even hosted a party for their celeb pals. They were also seen heading out on lunch and dinner dates, with Amy showing Ed iconic places of South Mumbai. The couple has been continuously updating about their trip through pictures. Both recently took to their Instagram handles and shared a photo in which they were seen sharing a kiss in front of the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. In no time, the photos went viral and fans were seen reacting to it.

Ed Westwick is in India to show his support to Amy's upcoming film 'Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae'. For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. After months of speculations, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards together in London in 2022.

The duo often shares photos with each other on their respective social media handles. Last month, Amy marked Ed’s birthday with a special post.

For the unversed, Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a child. In January 2019, Amy had shared a photo with George Panayiotou and announced her engagement. She also flaunted her engagement ring. A few months later, she revealed she is expecting their first child. The duo welcomed their child, a baby boy in September 2019. They named him Andreas Panayiotou after George's father. The two were supposed to tie the knot in January 2020. However, the couple parted their ways before they could get hitched.