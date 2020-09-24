Amy Jackson takes us inside son Andreas' first birthday party - Check out!

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson has treated her Instafam to a glimpse from her son Andreas' first birthday party. She shared a short video which shows how the venue was decorated, how adorable Andreas looked and other details. We also chanced upon an adorable mother-son moment. Amy, looking ravishing in a silver outfit, cradles her little boy as he cuts the cake.

"My beautiful baby boy's special day," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the video here:

Amy Jackson welcomed Andreas with fiance George Panayiotou in September 2019. Sharing an adorable picture of the family, the actress announced their child's birthday. "Our Angel, welcome to the world, Andreas."

Amy and George got engaged earlier in 2019. The couple hosted a private engagement party in London for family and close friends.

On the work front, Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'.