Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson to have a big, fat Greek wedding with boyfriend George Panayiotou

It will be interesting to see if the duo hosts a bash for her industry friends as she is quite popular down south as well.

Amy Jackson to have a big, fat Greek wedding with boyfriend George Panayiotou
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The drop-dead gorgeous Amy Jackson is all set to enter matrimony. The model-turned-actress is readying for her big, fat Greek wedding which is likely to take place in 2020.

According to DNA, Amy shared her engagement news on January 1, 2019, and the couple is now planning to have a typical Greek style wedding in 2020. Quoting a source, the report states that the duo has already starting prepping for their D-day and is making sure that their destination wedding solemnises perfectly.

The couple did a lot of recce before deciding on the venue which is likely to be somewhere near Mykonos Island as Amy wanted to have a beach wedding. They will tie the knot in a Christian style wedding. Theirs is going to be a close-knit affair with family and close friends in attendance.

The actress is likely to make UK her love nest after marriage as she plans to settle there, reportedly.

On the work front, she was last seen in Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' and 'The Villain'—a Kannada venture.

 

 

Amy Jacksonamy jackson weddingGreek weddingGeorge Panayiotou
