Amy Schumer reveals husband Chris Fischer has autism spectrum disorder

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Amy Schumer has revealed that her husband, Chris Fischer, was diagnosed with "autism spectrum disorder".

In upcoming Netflix special "Amy Schumer: Growing", the 37-year-old star talks about her personal life, including her marriage to Fischer, reported EOnline.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine. I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much.

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum," Schumer said.

The "I Feel Pretty" actor said there were early signs of disease when she was dating Fischer, 39, but she was not bothered.

"And once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him. That's the truth," she said.

"He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do," she added.

Schumer recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Fischer. The couple is expecting their first child together.