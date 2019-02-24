Amy Schumer suffering from hyperemesis complications

Los Angeles: Actress Amy Schumer is suffering from "complications from hyperemesis" during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Hyperemesis is marked by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and possible dehydration.

Amy, who is expecting her first child with husband chef Chris Fischer, wrote on Instagram: "Due to complications from hyperemesis, I am not cleared to fly for the next couple of weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase."

The "Trainwreck" star went on to assure her fans that both she and her impending arrival are "healthy", but she could not risk flying and performing on stage when she needs to put the well-being of herself and her tot first, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She continued: "The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple of hours.

"But mostly it sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like. B***ch are you ok? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel."

Schumer said her pregnancy in an unconventional way back in October when she had her friend Jessica Yellin list the words "I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendations for voters in the US midterm elections.