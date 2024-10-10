"An Era Has Just Passed Away": Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Ratan Tata

Mumbai: The death of veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata has left a vacuum that can never be filled. People across the country have been grieving since he breathed his last on Wednesday night.

Like many others, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, too, paid tribute on Thursday.

Sharing a picture with Ratan Tata, Big B wrote on his Instagram handle, "An era has just passed away ..his humility, his great resolve , his vision and his determination to accomplish the very best for the Nation, ever a pride .. It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes ..A very sad day .. my prayers."

A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted throwback pictures of Ratan Tata on her Instagram story, "Goodbye to The Titan...Fly high like you loved... and oh how you taught us to love ..."

In another post, she wrote, "In Power Forever ..Padma Vibhushan. Shri Ratan Tata."

Alia Bhatt also paid tribute to Ratan Tata. She wrote, "Ratan Tata taught multiple generations what it is to give. Perhaps the most impactful human being of all time.. this is a loss we will feel for many many more years to come ..But that's the thing about heroes.. their impact.. so deeply rooted - lives on forever & ever."

Bobby Deol's Instagram post read, "The man with a golden heart who transformed the lives of billions. Ratan ji RIP."

After learning about the demise, Shilpa Shetty also shared her feelings.

She wrote, "Your quiet strength and endless compassion made the world a better place. Rest in peace, you will be deeply missed."

Kajol wrote, "A legend passes away .. an era ends.. respect always. RIP. You have done more than your share of enough."

Kamal Haasan took to his X and captioned his post, which read, "Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I've tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians."

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.