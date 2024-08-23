An Old Video Of Anushka Sharma Dancing On Stage At The IPL Goes Viral, Netizens Say Virat Looks So Unhappy

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for a few years before they hitched in 2017. Today Anushka has happily given up her career to look after home and their kids Vamika and Akaay Kohli. But there was a time when the diva used to stage screens on fire. One old video of Anushka is going viral on the Internet where her husband Virat Kohli's facial expressions have become the talking point. In the video from 2015, Anushka is seen dancing on the stage during the IPL inauguration where Virat is standing on the stand and one camera is panning on him throughout.

Watch the old video of Anushka Sharma dancing on the stage at the IPL match and Virat Kohli isn't happy with it.

As the video went viral on social media, many claimed that Virat looked upset and unhappy with Anushka dancing on the stage. One user commented," Every husband's face". Another user said," Tab Virat Cheeku tha, ab King Kohli hai". One more user claimed," He looks like he has disliked this".

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017, and it's been 7 years of marital bliss, the couple is blessed with two kids Vamika and Akaay Kohli, and they are currently staying in London.