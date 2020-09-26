An old video of SP Balasubrahmanyam surprising a fan who lost his eyesight in explosion goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: As the nation bid a tearful adieu to the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), an old video of 'singing moon' surprising his fan who allegedly lost his eyesight in an explosion has surfaced online.

After the video was shared by many netizens on social media, remembering the late singer, many celebs also posted it, condoling SPB's demise. Take a look:

#SPBalasubrahmanyam #SPB This year has been a collector of great talents, kind hearts and beloved family too in heaven.. https://t.co/e0jsKztqmX — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) September 26, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday (September 25, 2020) at 1.04 pm. His last rites were performed with full state honours amid an ocean of gathering including fans, colleagues and family paying a tearful adieu.

SPB was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after developing mild symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus.

According to PTI, after the singer's son SP Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests, 24 police personnel gave a gun salute and later the body was lowered into a deep pit and buried.

With policemen marching along, the body was brought on a bier to the designated burial spot from an enclosure earmarked for people to pay homage and perform rituals. The farmhouse at Tamaraipakkam in nearby Tiruvallur district teemed with his fans, well-wishers and celebrities for the funeral and about 500 police personnel were deployed to regulate the crowd.

After the unfortunate news of his demise broke on the internet, fans and colleagues from the movie industry thronged social media to mourn this death. Kamal Haasan, who even paid a late-night visit to Balasubrahmanyam in hospital yesterday, Salman Khan, Dhanush, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Ritiesh Deshmukh and many others extended condolences to the family in this hour of grief.

The singer, also known as SPB, was extremely critical and on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other life support measures, his health bulletin confirmed a day back.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.