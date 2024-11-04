An Old Wish Of Amitabh Bachchan Goes Viral As Bachchan Family Ignore Wishing Aishwarya Rai On Her 51st Birthday

Mumbai: The entire Bachchan family refrained from wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 51st birthday on social media and this once again left the fans speculating that the couple are allegedly heading for a divorce. Last year Abhishek faced trolling for his dry wish to his wife Aishwarya on her 50th birthday where he had just posted an old picture of the actress and wrote a simple Happy Birthday, and this year no one made an effort to wish the diva on social media.

As the netizens are speculating rift in the Bachchan family, an old wish of Amitabh Bachchan for his daughter-in-law Ash is going viral and fans are questioning what happened to all the affection now.

An old heartfelt wish of Big B reads, "T171 -….family dinner at Chinese in Taj where the function was held … and brought in Aishwarya Birthday ..good feel about the day.."

T172 -First things first ... thank you all for wishing Aishwarya on her birthday !! Have passed it on to her .. she thanks all ... love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 1, 2010

The tweet is 14 years old, and it was just three years after Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage in 2007. Lately, there was one Reddit post that claimed that Abhishek Bachchan cheated on his wife with Nimrit Kaur who shared the screen with the actor in Dasvi.

Just a few months ago Abhishek had rubbished his divorce news with Ash and confirmed he is still married to her.