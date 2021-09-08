हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja reacts as wife Sonam Kapoor poses on their Rs 18 lakh sofa in boots

The actress, donning an ivory-coloured outfit which she paired with black boots, is seen standing on a  blue and teal-coloured sofa with her hands on her waist. According to reports, the three-seater couch on which the 'Neeraja' actress is seen standing, costs around Rs 18 lakh. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor recently did a photoshoot inside her London home and creative studio for the latest edition of Architectural Digest India, and shared the picture with her Instagram family. In the photo shared, Sonam is seen posing standing on top of her blue and teal Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini.

The actress, donning an ivory-coloured outfit which she paired with black boots, is seen standing on a  blue and teal-coloured sofa with her hands on her waist. According to the Hindustan Times, the three-seater couch on which the 'Neeraja' actress is seen standing, costs around Euro 18,000, (approximately Rs 18 lakh). 

Behind her is a pair of two wooden shelves on which we can see a few books placed neatly. We can all see a few wooden furtures at the background, making the overall decor very royal and elegant. 

As Sonam’s pictures standing on the expensive sofa went viral on social media, husband Anand Ahuja was quick to leave a reaction to the post, clearly objecting to her standing on the couch. "This picture will always come to my mind whenever I sit on that couch now," Anand wrote in the comments section, followed by a bunch of emojis. Sonam, responding to his comment wrote, "Sorry I stood on the new couch…"

Actor Anil Kapoor too dropped an adorable comment on her daughter's post, writing, "Looks phenomenal.. will definitely show off and keep my meetings in london in this office .. claiming it’s mine."

"At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces presented beautifully by @archdigestindia / @archdigest on their September-October Style issue which will be on stands next week! It was a pleasure working with this incredible team (sic)," Sonam wrote in the caption sharing the picture from the shoot.

On the work front, Sonam will feature next in 'Blind', in which she plays a visually impaired person.

