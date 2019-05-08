Anand Ahuja's wish for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on first wedding anniversary is all things love!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja got married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8th last year. Unlike Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's hush-hush wedding, Sonam and Anand's wedding was like an open book that we were free to read. The actress's wedding had been announced before it took place and was a big fat Punjabi wedding with almost the entire Bollywood industry present at the venue. For days, videos of 'Sonam Ki Shaadi' were trending on social media and people couldn't stop adoring the gorgeous newlyweds.

The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary today and Anand had the sweetest wish for his dear wife!

He shared some 'shoefies' with Sonam on his Instagram handle.

Check them out here:

Adorable, right? Wait until you read the super-cute caption.

Anand writes, “Some of my favorite #shoefies w my (scroll to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these.... Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star! ⭐ ...#everydayphenomenal !”

Here's wishing a very happy wedding anniversary to the lovely couple!