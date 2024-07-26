Anant Ambani Gets Wild In His Haldi Ceremony; Turns Entire Haldi Bucket On Mom Nita Ambani; Ranveer Singh Is Uncontrollable

New Delhi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a grand affair and it still is the talk of the town. It's been almost more than two weeks since the power couple have been married but the celebration is on. Just a few hours ago, the Haldi ceremony video of Anant and Radhika was dropped on the internet, and boy it's LIT.

The video shows Anant and Radhika enjoying their Haldi to the fullest extent possible. But what grabbed the attention was Anant going all wild in his Haldi ceremony. The businessman was seen turning up the entire Haldi bucket on his mom Nita Ambani and this only shows that his mommy is the most favourite person in the family. Anant is usually a shy person on the public forum, but he is the STAR of the family.

Watch The Video Of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi Ceremony.



When talking about the Bollywood stars the only actor was shining in the entire Haldi ceremony was Ranveer Singh. The Don 3 actor was uncontrollable and the way he is the energy of the ceremony will make you wish to join the party now.

While Hardik Pandya was the life of the party, the charming cricketer enjoyed the wedding festivities to the fullest. Ranveer was seen being dumped in Haldi by the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and clearly, the Ambani family left no stone unturned to make it a night to remember.

Talking about the post-wedding festivities the Ambani's are not done yet. Reportedly they will host a grand post-wedding ceremony in London, but there will not be any Bollywood celebrities making their presence.