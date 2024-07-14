Anant Ambani Gifts ₹2 Crore Watches To Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, And Groomsmen

New Delhi: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony on July 12, in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Center. Anant Ambani gifts Audemars Piguet watches worth a staggering ₹2 crore to all his groomsmen.

A video captures Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and the groomsmen flaunting their new timepieces.

Have A Look At The Video:

This gift highlights the lavishness and attention to detail of the Ambani wedding.

Anant Ambani's Special Presents For Groomsmen

Audemars Piguet watch gifted by Anant Ambani features a 41 mm 18K pink gold case, 9.5 mm thick, with a sapphire crystal back and screw-locked crown. Its pink gold-toned dial has a Grande Tapisserie pattern, blue counters, pink gold hour markers, and luminescent Royal Oak hands. The watch includes a pink gold-toned inner bezel and the Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement, which offers a perpetual calendar with week, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, and time functions. It has a 40-hour power reserve and comes with an 18K pink gold bracelet with an AP folding buckle, an additional blue alligator strap, and is water-resistant up to 20 meters.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding, renowned for its extravagance and celebrity guests, featured global stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and many Bollywood luminaries.

The Ambani family has organised a grand 'Shubh Aashirwad' for the couple on July 13 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The high-profile Ashirwad ceremony also saw the presence of celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, among others.

The celebrations conclude with the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.