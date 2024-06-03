Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Bash: Inside Party Videos Surface Online, Check Out Who Wore What

New Delhi: The gala high-profile pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hogged attention on social media for days. The event took place in Portofino, Italy, where who's who of the entertainment world were present to grace the occasion. The no-phone policy did prove to be a success of sorts for the 4-day event but today some videos and pictures did manage to fine their way on the internet.

From Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's stunning pictures to Janhvi Kapoor eating out with beau Shikhar Pahariya - all went viral online. Today, a few more unseen videos hit the viral button showcasing what the gorgeous bride-to-be Radhika and groom-to-be Anant wore at one of the functions. Take a look here:

Bollywood brigade including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor among others were present at the event.

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12 this year. The wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way.

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.