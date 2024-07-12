Advertisement
ANANT AMBANI RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Groom-To-Be’s First Glimpse In Desi Look, See Ambani Family Portrait

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will exchange vows at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC in a wedding today. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Groom-To-Be’s First Glimpse In Desi Look, See Ambani Family Portrait (Image: @Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The Ambani family made their grand arrival at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12, posing for a family photo for the media ahead of the ceremony. The video features Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, groom Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta and their kids Prithvi and Veda, along with Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. The family was elegantly dressed in pastel hues for the special occasion. 

Have A Look At The Video: 

Groom Anant Ambani looked dapper in an orange sherwani, while Nita Ambani attended the baarat procession in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Ranghaat' ghagra. Mukesh Ambani complemented the look in a pink sherwani paired with white bottoms.

Guests have started arriving for the lavish Indian wedding, with Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekhaa among the first to reach the venue. Cricket star Kris Srikkanth and his wife, along with Meezaan Jaaferi and Veer Pahariya, were also spotted. Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen at the Jio World Convention Centre as well.

