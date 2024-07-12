Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Guest List, Venue: Former UK PM Tony Blair, Kim Kardashian To SRK, Nick Jonas To Attend

New Delhi: The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be solemnized today in the presence of family, friends and A-listed guest list which has some major global personalities. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. And the guests have already started queueing at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Wedding Guest List

Last night saw reality TV star Kim Kardashian landing in India along with her sister Kloe Kardashian. Both sisters looked stylish as they exited the Kalina airport. Kim even waved at the shutterbugs before entering her car. Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika. Shah Rukh Khan also touched base in Mumbai last night and will be seen at the grand wedding.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at Sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

Other global personalities likely to attend the wedding are Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former UK PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, ex-Italian PM Matteo Renzi, former Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper, ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, Mike Tyson, John Cena, David Beckham, and Adele among others.

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be seen at the wedding reportedly.

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Wedding Venue

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12 July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

Reportedly, Nita Ambani also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and presented the first wedding invite to the Lord.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.