New Delhi: The high-profile second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant caught nation's attention for days. Who's who of the glamour world made their presence felt at the party which took place on a luxury cruise. The 4-day event was in Portofino, Italy.

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT'S CRUISE LOOK

From Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's stunning pictures to Janhvi Kapoor eating out with beau Shikhar Pahariya - all went viral online. Today, a few more unseen photos revealing the look of the groom and bride to-be has surfaced on the internet.

Bollywood brigade including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor among others were present at the event.

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING DATE

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12 this year. The wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way.

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.