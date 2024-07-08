Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764260
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT SANGEET VIDEOS

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet: Unseen Viral Videos Of Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan & Orry Dancing The Night Away - Watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: The power couple hosted the sangeet ceremony with several popular artistes including Justin Bieber performing for them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet: Unseen Viral Videos Of Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan & Orry Dancing The Night Away - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The high and mighty couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot and this wedding of the year is surely catching all the eyeballs right now. With two grand pre-wedding parties followed by wedding festivities hogging attention, this desi Royal couple has got all the stars in line. At the recently held Sangeet ceremony, the duo invited their B-Town buddies and danced the night away.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Videos

Inside videos of Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry setting the dance stage on fire have surfaced online. Viral Bhayani posted videos of rapper Badshah and singer Karan Aujla vibing at the  Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Take a look here: 

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding 

The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. 

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12 July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

Reportedly, Nita Ambani recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Benaras and presented the first wedding invite to the Lord. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients