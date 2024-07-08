New Delhi: The high and mighty couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot and this wedding of the year is surely catching all the eyeballs right now. With two grand pre-wedding parties followed by wedding festivities hogging attention, this desi Royal couple has got all the stars in line. At the recently held Sangeet ceremony, the duo invited their B-Town buddies and danced the night away.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Videos

Inside videos of Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry setting the dance stage on fire have surfaced online. Viral Bhayani posted videos of rapper Badshah and singer Karan Aujla vibing at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Take a look here:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12 July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

Reportedly, Nita Ambani recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Benaras and presented the first wedding invite to the Lord.