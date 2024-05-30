Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753485
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Second Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash: Bollywood Stars, Viral First Pics To 'Space-Themed' Party - All You Need To Know

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Second Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash: Check out the details available about the highly-anticipated wedding of the year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Second Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash: Bollywood Stars, Viral First Pics To 'Space-Themed' Party - All You Need To Know Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre Wedding Party: The grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has made all the Bollywood A-listers queue up the aiport lines. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi - all jetted off to the picturesque Italy. 

Notably, this is the second pre-wedding bash of the dashing  couple. The first celebration took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year, which saw the who's who of the glamour world in attendance.

Coming back to their grand second pre-wedding cruise bash, a viral invitation card which is doing the rounds shows functions kicking off from May 29 in Italy. The festivity will begin in Palermo, Italy on May 29 and end in France on June 1. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries)

Reportedly, the pre-wedding invitation card reads 'La Vite E Un Viaggio', which means 'life is a journey'. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a photo from a cruise ship on Monday, giving us a sneak-peek of the grand Ambani event.

Reportedly, singer Guru Randhawa and Pitbull are also likely to perform at the cruise bash. Talking about bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's attire for the special event. It is reported that she will be seen in a custom-designed outfit by Grace Ling Couture. A few paparazzi pages also shared a sneak-peek piqueing the curiosity levels. 

Check this space for all latest updates.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are people becoming Muslims in Philippines?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi vs Mamata in West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7
DNA Video
DNA: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party
DNA Video
DNA: Will Afghanistan attack Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Yogi factor' emerge as BJP's game changer in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Hemchand Manjhi to return Padma Shri amid naxalite threats
DNA Video
DNA: Influencer Bobby Kataria Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Big relief from heatwave
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's plan after Election Campaign
DNA Video
DNA: Big action on private schools