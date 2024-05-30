Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre Wedding Party: The grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has made all the Bollywood A-listers queue up the aiport lines. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi - all jetted off to the picturesque Italy.

Notably, this is the second pre-wedding bash of the dashing couple. The first celebration took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year, which saw the who's who of the glamour world in attendance.

Coming back to their grand second pre-wedding cruise bash, a viral invitation card which is doing the rounds shows functions kicking off from May 29 in Italy. The festivity will begin in Palermo, Italy on May 29 and end in France on June 1.

Reportedly, the pre-wedding invitation card reads 'La Vite E Un Viaggio', which means 'life is a journey'. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a photo from a cruise ship on Monday, giving us a sneak-peek of the grand Ambani event.

Reportedly, singer Guru Randhawa and Pitbull are also likely to perform at the cruise bash. Talking about bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's attire for the special event. It is reported that she will be seen in a custom-designed outfit by Grace Ling Couture. A few paparazzi pages also shared a sneak-peek piqueing the curiosity levels.

